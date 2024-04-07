Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $17,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $398,176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,071 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $262.38 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

