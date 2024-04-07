Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $14,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after acquiring an additional 282,186 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $134.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.25. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $88.64 and a 1-year high of $137.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.