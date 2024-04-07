Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 147 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $18,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $518.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.59. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $368.39 and a 1-year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.