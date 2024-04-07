Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 24,432 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,432 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.15% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.22. 744,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,168. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1032 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

