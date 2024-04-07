Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,928 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341,798 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Energy Transfer by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,274,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,599,000 after acquiring an additional 953,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,853,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,970,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

