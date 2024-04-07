Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0002

Substratum (SUB) traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 44.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $34.03 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014025 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00018283 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001605 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,856.24 or 0.99989655 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011520 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00127052 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.000198 USD and is down -45.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

