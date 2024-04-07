Synapse (SYN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.27 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Synapse has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. Synapse has a market capitalization of $260.78 million and approximately $11.27 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 211,915,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

