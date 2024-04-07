Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Lessened by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,828 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Sysco worth $39,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Sysco by 166.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,575,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,314. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.90%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

