T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Reduced by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 71,425 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 19.1% of Exane Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $22,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $161.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.78. The company has a market capitalization of $191.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total transaction of $30,819,478.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 681,236,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,694,166,982.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total transaction of $30,819,478.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 681,236,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,694,166,982.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,918,567 shares of company stock valued at $963,239,758. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

