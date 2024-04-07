Tangible Self Reported Market Cap Tops $68.33 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $68.33 million and $3,229.37 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tangible has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00003007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.06828768 USD and is down -4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,951.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

