Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,820 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 97,530 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Tapestry worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $71,991,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 37.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,394,913 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $126,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,207 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $34,010,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108,486 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $114,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 28.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,249,047 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $150,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $42.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,911,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,177. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

