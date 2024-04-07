Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $24.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:LEVI opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $170,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $170,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 14,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $309,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,727 shares of company stock worth $3,275,016 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,029,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,325,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,339 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,096.4% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,252,500 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.