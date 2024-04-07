Telsey Advisory Group Raises Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $24.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LEVI. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 32,398 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $584,135.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $170,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 32,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $584,135.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,727 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,016 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,278 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,636 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,037 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

