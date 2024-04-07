TELUS (TSE:T) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins upped their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC upped their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank lowered TELUS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Veritas Investment Research lowered TELUS from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.86.

TELUS Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE:T opened at C$21.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.43. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$21.12 and a 12-month high of C$28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.0050832 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.62%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

