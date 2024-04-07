Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $56.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TENB. Stephens upped their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Westpark Capital upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Tenable alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tenable

Tenable Price Performance

Tenable stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $768,427.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,782,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $768,427.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,782,713.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,383 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,143 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.