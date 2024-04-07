Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $57.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.30.

Several research firms have commented on TDC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

TDC stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Teradata has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the sale, the executive now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the sale, the executive now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,505 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the third quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

