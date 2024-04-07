Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.25

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.25 and traded as high as C$7.25. Terra Firma Capital shares last traded at C$7.25, with a volume of 7,000 shares changing hands.
Terra Firma Capital Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 15.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.83.
Terra Firma Capital Company Profile
Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings to homebuilders, developers, and property owners in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the provision of commercial and residential development land and project financing for urban and suburban developments. Its services include first and second mortgages and mezzanine financing; and land banking, acquisition and development loans, and selected equity financings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Terra Firma Capital
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Terra Firma Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Firma Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.