TerraClassicUSD Trading Down 9.2% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $232.27 million and $8.15 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00069877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00024795 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00015924 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006276 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,963,286,742 coins and its circulating supply is 8,951,843,465 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.