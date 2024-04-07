TerraClassicUSD Trading Down 9.2% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $232.27 million and $8.15 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00024795 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010003 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00015924 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00003911 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001385 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006276 BTC.
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,963,286,742 coins and its circulating supply is 8,951,843,465 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
