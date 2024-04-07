Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Trimmed by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,239,287 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 156,372 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $804,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.63.

Tesla Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.21 on Friday, reaching $164.90. 136,439,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,880,752. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.42 and a 200 day moving average of $217.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

