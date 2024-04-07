Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,073 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 21,117 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.90. 136,439,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,880,752. The firm has a market cap of $525.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.63.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

