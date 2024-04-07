Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.5 %

TTEK stock opened at $193.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $132.29 and a 12 month high of $193.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.71.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total transaction of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total transaction of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 18,794 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Free Report

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

