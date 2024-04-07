TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) is QV Investors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. TFI International accounts for approximately 3.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of TFI International worth $43,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 94.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFII stock opened at $158.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.96 and a 1 year high of $161.98.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

TFII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on TFI International from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.72.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

