The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297,006 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AES by 3,172.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AES. UBS Group dropped their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

AES Stock Down 0.3 %

AES opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $25.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.10%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

