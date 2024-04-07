The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives $55.65 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BK opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after buying an additional 4,293,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,416,000 after acquiring an additional 526,561 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,254,000 after acquiring an additional 144,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $813,701,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,747,000 after acquiring an additional 227,602 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

