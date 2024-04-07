The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.6% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BA traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $183.14. 4,021,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,727,776. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

