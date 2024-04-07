The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $22,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $362.45 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.