The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

GDV traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $22.59. 143,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,031. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

