The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,323 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.5 %

KHC stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. 7,250,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,989,759. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

