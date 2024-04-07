The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 789.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 370.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 430.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Kroger Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE KR traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $57.31. 3,448,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934,221. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

