The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 3.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Progressive by 4.9% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Bensler LLC raised its position in Progressive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PGR opened at $211.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $212.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

