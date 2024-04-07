The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 573,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $51,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.38. 9,629,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,120,798. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.99 and its 200-day moving average is $96.32. The firm has a market cap of $217.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

