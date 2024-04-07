Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Hits $0.0521 on Major Exchanges

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $9.43 million and $283,392.97 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.05199258 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $259,821.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

