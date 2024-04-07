Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 119.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 95.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLDP. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.97.

Shares of BLDP traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.15. 1,957,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $5.68.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 172.63%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

