Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 34,106 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,759,000. Bush Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,052,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,469,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.17. 295,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,067. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $136.24 and a 1-year high of $197.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.31 and a 200-day moving average of $175.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.