Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases Shares of 1,902 SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth $3,529,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth $11,751,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth $873,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth $6,496,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 63.17.

Shares of SN traded up 1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 64.72. The company had a trading volume of 965,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,254. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of 49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52-week low of 25.84 and a 52-week high of 65.06.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

