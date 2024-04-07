Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 753.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.37. The company had a trading volume of 672,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,574. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.13.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

