Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,674 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Ambarella by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $52,965.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $59,025.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 964,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,528,995.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $327,595. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.87. 346,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,190. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.34.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. The company had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

About Ambarella

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

