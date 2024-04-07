Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $256.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $252.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $268.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

