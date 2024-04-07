Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.0 %

TSCO stock opened at $252.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $268.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.