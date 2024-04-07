Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Increased by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,448,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:TT traded up $7.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,697. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.96 and a 200-day moving average of $244.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $306.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.