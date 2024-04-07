Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 24,670.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,296,000 after buying an additional 1,030,247 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

TT traded up $7.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,697. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $306.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.96 and its 200-day moving average is $244.59.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

