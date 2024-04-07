Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 2.2% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $19,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $454.50 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $458.14 and its 200 day moving average is $463.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,784.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

