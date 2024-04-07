Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Purchases 44,110 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,110 shares during the period. Hologic makes up approximately 2.0% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Hologic worth $18,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Hologic by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HOLX. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.