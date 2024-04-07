Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 21,286 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 96.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 81.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,575 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 559.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Doximity by 83.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,176,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Doximity by 141.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Trading Up 0.8 %

Doximity stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $135.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $276,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCS. Bank of America upped their price target on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Doximity from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Doximity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

