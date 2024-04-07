Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,984 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $136.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,263. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.34.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

