Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 8,248 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,661,000 after buying an additional 664,239 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHA traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $47.94. 848,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,867. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.50.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.