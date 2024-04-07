Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $11.28 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 146,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $76.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.16. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2043 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

