Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $371,000 in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Markel Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $19.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,509.43. 45,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,736. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,272.43 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,480.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,448.06.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. Analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

