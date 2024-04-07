Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $6.76 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 137,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,758,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,755,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,269,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,484,000 after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.68.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

