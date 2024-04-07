Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $642,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS EFV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,412 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

